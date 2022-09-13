Jake DeBrusk Ready, Focused On Season Ahead With Bruins

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — The last year for Jake DeBrusk was a whirlwind, but he is ready to put his focus on the season ahead.

The Bruins winger requested a trade out of Boston last November. Many speculated he would be traded at the NHL trade deadline, but was signed to a two-year contract extension and remained with the Black and Gold. DeBrusk found success in the second half of 2021-22, but remained tight-lipped about his future with the Bruins after being eliminated in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Things changed, though, when the Bruins relieved Bruce Cassidy of his head coaching duties in June.

DeBrusk rescinded his trade request in July and will remain with the club. We may never know whether Cassidy’s departure played a role in DeBrusk’s decision, but what we do know is that DeBrusk feels more at ease going into this season.

“Interestingly, yes, I would say,” DeBrusk said at Warrior Ice Arena after Tuesday’s captains’ practice. “It’s comfortable. But I always felt comfortable here. Even when things weren’t necessarily the best. It’s a comfortable feeling coming into this room. Looking into a year, it’s crazy what a year can do. In the summer, I noticed that more so when I was training. Just the vibe going into the season. At the same time, you don’t want to lose any of that. Because it works. I’ve got to prove that I can build on that year and I can build, especially, on the second half. With a new coach and a new regime, it’s time to show what I’ve got. It makes you excited again.”

Cassidy didn’t shy away from calling his players out — DeBrusk included — but he also made sure to praise him when he deserved it. The two got back on the same page prior to last season after discussing what they needed from each other to be successful. But maybe after all was said and done, what DeBrusk really needed to be successful was a new voice behind the bench.

We may never know the 100% truth behind why DeBrusk rescinded his trade request, and that’s OK. Someone of DeBrusk’s caliber likely will be successful under any coach. Fans have seen his potential with his speed and his ability to twice score 25 goals in a season, his teammates have spoken highly of him and sometimes all someone needs is a change of scenery to reach their potential.