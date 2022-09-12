Kyle Busch Teases New NASCAR Home With ‘Game Of Thrones’ Inspired Tweet

NESN Logo Sign In

The NASCAR world could endure a shakeup Tuesday.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch is available for hire, and has now set a date for the announcement of his new team with a “Game of Thrones” inspired tweet.

Busch, 37, in typical dramatic fashion, tweeted a graphic of himself walking through smoke with lights shining down on him and the caption “announcement is coming 9.13.22,” on Sunday in the well-known “Game of Thrones” font.

After spending 15 years with Joe Gibbs Racing, Busch started to hint toward a new home earlier in the month but will put his decision to rest Tuesday. While the veteran driver might have envisioned, and is still trying to obtain more fanfare regarding his decision, it was reported that he will join Richard Childress Racing in 2023. Short of an upset, this could become an announcement that those in the NASCAR community already were aware of for days.