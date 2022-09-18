Jimmy Garoppolo Enters 49ers’ Game After Brutal Trey Lance Injury

NESN Logo Sign In

Jimmy Garoppolo is back behind center for the San Francisco 49ers, though the reason behind him re-entering the mix isn’t great for the organization.

49ers starting quarterback Trey Lance was carted off the field in an air cast Sunday after suffering an ankle injury against the Seattle Seahawks. Lance was injured during the first quarter on a designed quarterback run.

Garoppolo entered the contest facing a third-and-6 with the 49ers failing to convert and settling for a field goal.

The 49ers listened to trade offers for Garoppolo throughout the offseason given they were intent on moving forward with Lance, the No. 3 overall pick from the 2021 NFL Draft. After no team was willing to meet San Francisco’s trade demands, the 49ers kept Garoppolo as an insurance policy, which they’ll now likely need.

Lance was immediately ruled out of returning Week 2. It’s likely that’s just the beginning of an extended absence.