NFL Rumors: Surprise Team Eyed Jimmy Garoppolo Before QB’s New Deal

Had it not been for a restructured deal with San Francisco, Jimmy Garoppolo might have ended up with one of the 49ers’ fiercest rivals before the start of the 2022 NFL season.

No, we’re not talking about the Seahawks, despite Seattle’s reported confidence in landing the veteran quarterback.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the reigning Super Bowl champions were waiting in the wings when it seemed like the Niners were going to have no choice but to release Garoppolo.

“Garoppolo and the Rams had the makings of a deal if he was released by the Niners, who were unaware that the defending Super Bowl champions were looking into signing him, according to sources,” Schefter wrote in a column published Sunday morning.

“The 49ers didn’t learn about the Rams’ interest until after they agreed with Garoppolo on a one-year deal worth up to $16 million, sources said.”

Schefter also explained why a potential Garoppolo-Rams pact would have made sense despite challenging logistics.

“The Rams, who were eyeing Garoppolo as a legitimate backup option to Matthew Stafford, continually have demonstrated the capability to acquire high-profile, skilled veterans such as Odell Beckham Jr. or Bobby Wagner despite seemingly not having roster or salary-cap space,” Schefter wrote. “The Rams were tight against their cap, and it would have been challenging to fit Garoppolo into their salary structure.”