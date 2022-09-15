Julian Edelman Has Message For Patriots Ahead Of Steelers Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Julian Edelman knows what it takes to beat a Mike Tomlin-coached football team, and he’s hoping the Patriots can do the same this weekend.

Edelman went 5-1 in his career against Pittsburgh, averaging six catches and 57 yards per game against the Steelers. He was on the field the last time New England and Pittsburgh met, catching six passes for 83 yards in a Patriots victory.

Edelman offered a message to his former team ahead of Sunday’s matchup at Acrisure Stadium.

“Going into Pittsburgh week we always knew we were going up against a well-coached, hard-nosed team,” he wrote on Instagram. “The names on the back might have changed but the names on the front remain the same. Take advantage of every opportunity fellas.”

The Patriots are coming off an ugly loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 1. The Steelers, meanwhile, are looking to go 2-0 after beating the Cincinnati Bengals in their season opener.

In many ways, you could argue this is a must-win game for New England.