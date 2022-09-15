Are Patriots Already Facing Must-Win Game In Steelers Matchup?

NESN Logo Sign In

The first month of the 2022 Patriots season is starting to feel a lot like the early portion of the 2021 campaign.

Last year, New England began its season with a loss to the Miami Dolphins, a win over the New York Jets, and losses to the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Before the Jets and Saints games, we pointed out how unlikely it was for teams to make the NFL playoffs after starting 1-3. Entering 2021, 473 teams had been 1-3 through four weeks, with only 41 eventually making the playoffs (good for about 8.7%), according to SportRadar. Of course, the Patriots beat the Jets and started the season 1-3 but wound up backing into the postseason.

They, and two other teams, helped boost that figure to just over 9% by the end of last season.

But here’s the thing: That Jets game essentially was a scheduled victory. There are no such cupcakes in the first month of New England’s 2022 schedule, with the Dolphins (who beat the Patriots on Sunday), Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens and Green Bay Packers all representing very difficult matchups. The Steelers have a bad quarterback leading their offense and just lost one of the NFL’s best defensive players, but they are a significantly tougher Week 2 road opponent than New York was in 2021. Say what you want about Mitch Trubisky, but he just beat Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals on the road in Week 1.

So, an 0-4 start for the Patriots absolutely is on the table this year. Never mind the fact that New England currently looks like an even worse version of the team that limped to the finish line last season, and the final month of its schedule is brutal.

As you might expect, there’s not a long history of 0-4 teams making the playoffs. And by that, we mean it almost never has happened.

Entering this season, 227 NFL teams have gotten off to 0-4 starts. Only one, the 1992 San Diego Chargers, defied the odds and went on to qualify for the playoffs, according to SportsRadar. That amounts to a whopping 0.4%. These are the kinds of numbers that have entered the Patriots conversation in the post-Tom Brady era.