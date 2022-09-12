Mac Jones To Address Media Day After Back Injury In Patriots Loss

NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones will share his thoughts on the New England Patriots’ season-opening loss a day later than usual.

After not addressing reporters following Sunday’s 20-7 defeat in Miami, Jones now is scheduled to do so around 3:30 p.m. ET on Monday, according to the Patriots.

A change to New England’s media schedule typically would not be newsworthy. But Jones’ usual postgame news conference was canceled after the quarterback suffered a back injury during his team’s loss to the Dolphins. X-rays on the injury reportedly came back negative, and the Patriots scheduling him to speak Monday could be a sign that it is not considered serious. That, however, is pure speculation.

Jones also is scheduled to have his weekly interview with WEEI’s “Merloni, Fauria & Mego” on Monday afternoon and his regular midweek presser on Wednesday. The Patriots are not required to release their next injury report until Wednesday, after they hold their first practice of Week 2.

If Jones’ injury does sideline him for the first time in his pro career, veteran journeyman Brian Hoyer and fourth-round rookie Bailey Zappe would be the Patriots’ replacement options.

The 36-year-old Hoyer’s last start came in 2020, after then-starter Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19. He was benched in the second half of that game — a 26-10 road loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Third-stringer Zappe was a healthy scratch Sunday and has yet to make his regular-season NFL debut.