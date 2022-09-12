Mac Jones Update: Patriots QB Has Minor Injury, Could Play Week 2

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots received more positive news Monday on the status of starting quarterback Mac Jones.

The injury Jones suffered during Sunday’s 20-7 loss to the Miami Dolphins is believed to be back spasms, per a report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport reported Jones, who has not missed a game in his NFL career, has “a chance” to play in this Sunday’s Week 2 matchup with the Steelers in Pittsburgh.

#Patriots QB Mac Jones is believed to have been suffering from back spasms, sources say. X-Rays were negative, per @TomPelissero, and there is a chance Jones plays this week. Overall, a very positive outcome. pic.twitter.com/794yYPBBpT — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 12, 2022

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported Sunday that X-rays on Jones’ back taken at Hard Rock Stadium came back negative. ESPN’s Adam Schefter added Monday that Jones’ injury “is not thought to be serious.”

The Patriots, however, will continue to “monitor and gauge how Jones is feeling this week before Sunday’s game vs. Pittsburgh,” per Schefter’s report.

Scans on Patriots? QB Mac Jones? back came back ?normal?, per source. The injury is not thought to be serious but the team will monitor and gauge how Jones is feeling this week before Sunday?s game vs. Pittsburgh. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 12, 2022

Jones completed 21 of 30 passes for 213 yards and one touchdown with one interception against Miami. If he cannot play against Pittsburgh, the Patriots’ replacement options would be veteran backup Brian Hoyer and third-string rookie Bailey Zappe.