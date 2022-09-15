Matt Ryan Just Can’t Get Away From Super Bowl LI Loss To Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

Matt Ryan can leave the Falcons behind for the Indianapolis Colts, but even in his new uniform, the veteran quarterback can’t escape reminders of Atlanta’s monumental collapse to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI.

They come now even when Ryan achieves a rare feat that not many others at his position have accomplished during their time in the league.

In his debut with the Colts last Sunday, Ryan became just the eighth quarterback in NFL history to pass for at least 60,000 yards in a career, per CBS Sports. As the NFL likes to do, it took the football Ryan used to notch the milestone and put it in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

But coincidentally enough, the football on display is numbered 283, which obviously had many pointing out on social media the 28-3 advantage the Falcons held in that Super Bowl before coughing it up to the Patriots.

Matt Ryan just became the 8th QB in NFL history to hit 60K Pass Yards.



The ball he used for the milestone is now in Canton with the @ProFootballHOF.



That ball is numbered… omg pic.twitter.com/sPO5Onyrj9 — NFL on CBS ? (@NFLonCBS) September 15, 2022

The epic meltdown by the Falcons will always be a part of Ryan’s resumé, but it is ironic how often those three numbers in that order pop out seemingly out of nowhere. It’s almost like the numbers in the TV show “Lost” — yes, it’s a dated reference — following Hurley around.

For Ryan, winning a Super Bowl title with the Colts might quiet down all the 28-3 jokes. The Colts right now have +2800 odds, which is middle of the pack, to win the championship, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.