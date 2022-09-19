Patriots Have Decision To Make On This Defender This Week

NESN Logo Sign In

A notable roster management deadline is on the horizon for the New England Patriots.

Daniel Ekuale’s two-game suspension officially expires Wednesday, at which point the Patriots must decide whether to add the veteran defensive tackle to their 53-man roster.

The Patriots' roster exemption for DT Daniel Ekuale, who served a two-game NFL suspension, lasts until Wednesday.



To put Ekuale on the 53-man roster, the Patriots would need to create a spot for him.



D-line has been an early bright spot. Ekuale possibly adds another layer. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 19, 2022

Ekuale has not occupied a roster spot during his suspension. To add him, the Patriots would need to remove another player via release, trade or move to injured reserve.

The 28-year-old Ekuale spent all of last season on the Patriots’ practice squad but saw frequent game action, with New England elevating him for seven regular-season contests as well as their playoff loss in Buffalo.

In order to put Ekuale back on the P-squad, the Patriots first would need to release him.

Though he has been ineligible to practice or play since cutdown day, Ekuale has remained around the team during his ban, often being spotted in the locker room during open media periods.