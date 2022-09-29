Patriots Injury Report: Top Packers Corner Sits Out Practice

NESN Logo Sign In

Three New England Patriots did not practice Thursday ahead of their team’s trip to Lambeau Field.

Quarterback Mac Jones (ankle), defensive tackle Lawrence Guy (shoulder) and offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste (thumb) were non-participants in the Patriots’ second practice of Week 4, per the team’s latest injury report.

This was the second consecutive absence for Jones and Guy, who suffered their injuries during last week’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Cajuste, the Patriots’ top backup tackle, was limited Wednesday. If he can’t play Sunday, expect the Patriots to elevate veteran tackle Marcus Cannon from the practice squad.

Eight Patriots players were listed as limited participants Thursday:

S Joshuah Bledsoe – Groin

S Kyle Dugger – Knee

DL Davon Godchaux – Back

LB Raekwon McMillan – Thumb

WR Jakobi Meyers – Knee

CB Jalen Mills – Hamstring

S Adrian Phillips – Ribs

Meyers, Dugger and McMillan all missed the Ravens game with injuries. Mills’ forced him to leave the game early.

New England’s opponent, the Green Bay Packers, had three players missing from practice, including top cornerback Jaire Alexander.