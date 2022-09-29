Patriots Injury Report: Top Packers Corner Sits Out Practice

Three New England Patriots did not practice Thursday ahead of their team’s trip to Lambeau Field.
Quarterback Mac Jones (ankle), defensive tackle Lawrence Guy (shoulder) and offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste (thumb) were non-participants in the Patriots’ second practice of Week 4, per the team’s latest injury report.
This was the second consecutive absence for Jones and Guy, who suffered their injuries during last week’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Cajuste, the Patriots’ top backup tackle, was limited Wednesday. If he can’t play Sunday, expect the Patriots to elevate veteran tackle Marcus Cannon from the practice squad.
Eight Patriots players were listed as limited participants Thursday:
S Joshuah Bledsoe – Groin
S Kyle Dugger – Knee
DL Davon Godchaux – Back
LB Raekwon McMillan – Thumb
WR Jakobi Meyers – Knee
CB Jalen Mills – Hamstring
S Adrian Phillips – Ribs
Meyers, Dugger and McMillan all missed the Ravens game with injuries. Mills’ forced him to leave the game early.
New England’s opponent, the Green Bay Packers, had three players missing from practice, including top cornerback Jaire Alexander.
Alexander injured his groin during Green Bay’s Week 3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was limited during Wednesday’s low-speed practice. Left tackle David Bakhtiari and tight end Marcedes Lewis also were held out Thursday as part of a planned recovery plan.
Facing a defense without Alexander — a Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro in 2020 — would make life a bit easier for Brian Hoyer, who will start at quarterback for New England if Jones is not healthy enough to do so.
Here was the Packers’ full injury report for Thursday:
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
CB Jaire Alexander – Groin
T David Bakhtiari – Knee
TE Marcedes Lewis – Groin
T Caleb Jones – Illness
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
G/T Elgton Jenkins – Knee
WR Allen Lazard – Ankle
FULL PARTICIPATION
RB AJ Dillon – Knee
LB Jonathan Garvin – Hip
WR Christian Watson – Hamstring
Kickoff on Sunday is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.