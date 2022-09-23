Patriots Mailbag: Are More Changes Coming To New England Offense?

@DynastyFFNow

Do you think Parker will be more involved, I know he had some targets in game 1 but doesn?t seem to be the same as he was in preseason unless it?s more on Mac not throwing him a good ball?

DeVante Parker has been one of the biggest of this Patriots season to date. He’s been targeted four times through two games, and those have produced more interceptions (two) than receptions (one for 9 yards). N’Keal Harry posted better stats in his first two appearances last season (two catches, 19 yards).

As I wrote earlier this week, Parker isn’t solely to blame for his struggles. Jones also deserves criticism, especially for his decision-making on the deep ball last week that was picked off by Minkah Fitzpatrick. The QB-receiver connection between those two simply has not been where it needs to be after a full training camp and preseason together.

I’ve seen people knock Parker for his inability to create separation from defensive backs, but I don’t view that as a major problem. That’s the kind of player he’s always been, annually ranking at or near the bottom of the NFL in average separation. His calling card is his ability to make contested catches, and he has exactly zero of those so far this season while Jakobi Meyers and Nelson Agholor — leaner receivers who aren’t built to outmuscle DBs — both have impressed in that area.

Timing is especially important on the 50-50 balls Parker often sees, so perhaps that will improve as he and Jones continue to build chemistry. But if that doesn’t happen quickly, the Patriots will need to start dialing back his playing time and diverting it to players like Agholor and Kendrick Bourne. Parker has played 109 snaps this season — most among New England skill players — and has one positive play to show for it.

@JackProkopis

Is it a red shirt year for Marcus Jones?

I don’t think it’ll be a full-blown redshirt for Jones, but he hasn’t had a role thus far. He played just four snaps in Week 1 and then was a healthy scratch for Week 2, with Myles Bryant getting the nod over him at both slot cornerback and punt returner.

Bryant seems to be unpopular with fans on social media, and he certainly had his issues late last season, but he’s been solid defensively through two games. He was PFF’s highest-graded Patriots DB against Pittsburgh, doing a nice job in coverage against the much larger Chase Claypool (four catches, 23 yards). He hasn’t done anything to lose that job.

The punt return role, though, will be interesting. Bryant narrowly avoided disaster when he muffed a punt near his own goal line, and though he responded with a quality 16-yard runback later in the game, the Patriots may be included to give Jones a try back there this week. The third-round rookie is the higher-upside option after tying the NCAA record with nine punt/kick return touchdowns in college.

@donywahlberg

In limited reps Jack Jones has not shown any ‘wow’ statistics but has not failed either. Combined with the confidence of taking on Tyreek in his first NFL snap, what is your prediction on his role by season’s end?

Jack Jones has been the Patriots’ No. 3 outside cornerback behind starters Jalen Mills and Jonathan Jones, and I expect him to stick in that role in the coming weeks. He hasn’t been flawless — he admitted last week that he got “Mossed” by Hill when the Dolphins star snatched a would-be interception away from him — but hasn’t looked out of his depth in his first taste of regular-season NFL action and plays with a visible confidence that not all rookies possess. The highlight-reel Hill catch in Week 1 is the only catch Jones has allowed in 20 coverage snaps this season, per PFF.