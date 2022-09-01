Rams’ Aaron Donald Breaks Silence On Helmet-Swinging Incident

NESN Logo Sign In

Aaron Donald provided his first viral highlight of the 2022 NFL season weeks before the highly anticipated season-opening matchup between the Rams and the Bills.

Tempers flared in a joint practice between Los Angeles and Cincinnati before the teams met for a preseason game last weekend. The tension-filled scene included Donald taking hold of a Bengals player’s helmet and swinging it as a weapon within a sea of bodies. Of course, LA edged out Cincy back in February to win Super Bowl LVI.

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year was asked about his violent actions during a recent appearance on the “AP Pro Football Podcast.”

“It was just a practice. It was football,” Donald said, as transcribed by AP. “I don?t really wanna go back to nothing negative that happened and talk about something that happened in a practice. My main focus is Buffalo.”

Since the incident happened during a practice, it’s up to the Rams to decide whether Donald will be punished for the helmet swing, per league rules. And according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the reigning Super Bowl champions will not discipline their star defensive tackle.

Donald and the Rams will begin their title defense a week from Thursday when they host the Bills, the odds-on favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook to win Super Bowl LVII. Buffalo currently is a 2.5-point road favorite for the primetime matchup at SoFi Stadium.