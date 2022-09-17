Red Sox Notes: Boston’s Offense Continues Troubling Trend

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox offense was flat Saturday against the Royals, and Boston continued a concerning stat.

Kansas City shutout the Red Sox, 9-0, at Fenway Park behind 15 hits and a solid outing from Brady Singer. Boston had a chance to do some damage against the 26-year-old when it loaded the bases in the bottom of third inning. However, Tommy Pham popped a ball up on the first pitch, Rafael Devers struck out looking and J.D. Martinez lined out to first to leave all three runners on base.

In the last 12 plate appearances with the bases loaded, the Red Sox are 1-for-11 at the plate with one walk and three strikeouts, along with two balls grounded into a double play. They’ve only scored three runs, leaving 13 runners on base, per NESN’s postgame coverage.

When the Red Sox have had a man on third with less than two outs, Boston is 0-for-8 with one run scored in eight plate appearances in the past six games, according to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.

“Top of the order, we put in some good at-bats,” manager Alex Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Kiké with a hit, three-two count, and then the walk. (Connor) Wong with the first pitch single, and then Tommy got a pitch he can handle. The slider was a good pitch to hit. He missed it. The kid (Singer) made a pitch on (Devers) with two strikes, he brought it back. And then J.D., he got beat on a fastball but too many those right? We got a chance to cash in there, to get closer to the game, and then we didn’t do it and they kept putting good at-bats and making contact.”

Here are more notes from Saturday’s Red Sox-Royals:

— Saturday was Boston’s fifth shutout loss of the season, and it was the second time allowing more than nine runs in a shutout loss this season since May 30 against the Baltimore Orioles, according to team media relations and baseball communications assistant Raleigh Clark.