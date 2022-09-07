Red Sox Place Franchy Cordero On IL, Call Up Triple-A Outfielder

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox will be without a key utility player through rest of the Major League Baseball season.

Boston Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom announced first baseman and outfielder Franchy Cordero will be placed on the 60-day injured list due to a right ankle sprain. The move was made retroactive to Sept. 6. To fill his place on the 40-man active roster, the Red Sox selected outfielder Abraham Almonte from Triple-A Worcester.

Cordero suffered the ankle sprain during the fifth inning of Monday’s series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays. He was carted off at Tropicana Field and did not play Tuesday.

Almonte has played in 440 major league games during his nine-year career but has yet to feature in Boston’s lineup after being acquired at the MLB trade deadline. The 33-year-old has played 32 games in Worcester with a .291 batting average and 1.005 OPS in 110 at-bats.

Almonte will likely join the Red Sox in their series against the Baltimore Orioles starting Thursday at Camden Yards. On Wednesday, The Red Sox hope to avoid a series sweep of the Rays. You can watch the contest with NESN 360.