Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineups: J.D. Martinez A Late Scratch For Boston

NESN Logo Sign In

ORIGINAL POST: The Boston Red Sox will look to get back into the win column Tuesday night as they take the diamond at Tropicana Field for the second of three games against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Red Sox had their five-game win streak snapped Monday evening with a 4-3 loss to the Rays in the series opener.

Boston will give the ball to Rich Hill on Tuesday while Tampa Bay will counter with JT Chargois.

J.D. Martinez will return to Boston’s starting lineup after two days off. He re-enters the five hole as the designated hitter. Triston Casas will start his third straight game at first base for the Red Sox and bat seventh behind second baseman Trevor Story.

First pitch from Tropicana Field is set for 6:40 p.m. ET, and you can watch with NESN 360 after an hour of pregame coverage.

Full lineups for Red Sox vs. Rays are below.

RED SOX (67-69)

Tommy Pham, LF

Alex Verdugo, RF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Trevor Story, 2B

Triston Casas, 1B

Kiké Hernández, CF

Reese McGuire, C