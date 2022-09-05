Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineups: Kiké Hernández Returns For Opener

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays will kick off a three-game set Monday afternoon at Tropicana Field.

The Red Sox enter the divisional series winners of five straight, four of which victories came via a weekend sweep over the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park. Boston completed the sweep Sunday in a series finale that came with added excitement thanks to the Major League Baseball debut of Triston Casas.

Casas will be back in the Red Sox’s starting lineup for the opener against the Rays. The 22-year-old will play first base and bat sixth, one spot ahead of Kiké Hernández, who sat out Sunday’s matinee matchup. Also returning to Boston’s starting nine is Kevin Plawecki, who will do the catching for starter Michael Wacha.

Wacha has fared well against Tampa Bay this season, earning wins in both starts against his former team. The veteran right-hander is set to be opposed by 22-year-old Luis Patiño, who is set to make only his fifth appearance on the campaign.

Here are the full starting lineups for Monday’s Red Sox-Rays game:

RED SOX (67-68)

Tommy Pham, DH

Alex Verdugo, RF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Trevor Story, 2B

Triston Casas, 1B

Kiké Hernández, CF

Franchy Cordero, LF

Kevin Plawecki, C

Michael Wacha, RHP (10-1, 2.56 ERA)