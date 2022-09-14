Red Sox Vs. Yankees Lineups: Brayan Bello Gets First Start Vs. New York

NESN Logo Sign In

Red Sox right-hander Brayan Bello will get his first-ever start against the rival New York Yankees as Boston takes the diamond Wednesday night at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox will look to get back in the win column in the second and final game of their short series with the Yankees. New York claimed a 7-6 extra-innings victory Tuesday night at Fenway.

Bello has had a strong month of September with a 1-1 record in his two starts. The 23-year-old starter struck out 12 batters in 11 1/3 innings with a 2.38 ERA during the span. The Yankees will counter with left-hander Nestor Cortes.

Triston Casas won’t be in the starting lineup for Boston as Christian Arroyo fills in at first base and bats seventh. Kiké Hernández will start at second base and bat eighth with Rob Refsnyder starting in center and batting sixth.

You can watch Red Sox-Yankees on Wednesday with NESN 360. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET following an hour of pregame coverage.

Check out the lineups for the contest here.

RED SOX (69-73)

Tommy Pham, LF

Alex Verdugo, RF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Rob Refsnyder, CF

Christian Arroyo, 1B

Kiké Hernández, 2B

Connor Wong, C