Red Sox Wrap: Rich Hill Flips Series Script In Boston Win

The Boston Red Sox took their second straight game from the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday, winning a 3-1 ballgame at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox improve to 74-81 on the season, while the Orioles fall to 80-75.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Red Sox have been on the receiving end of a few classic Rich Hill performances. Wednesday was one of them.

The 42-year-old went out and absolutely schooled an Orioles lineup made up of primarily right-handed batters. Baltimore’s decision to play the matchups had no effect on the outcome of the game, with Hill working in and out of the zone and confusing Orioles hitters on the way to nine strikeouts over six-shutout innings.

After the Orioles were able to combine for 23 runs on 29 hits in the first two games of the series, Hill slowed them down considerably on the way to a win.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Rich Hill had it working against the young-Orioles lineup. He went six-shutout innings, striking out nine and allowing only six to reach base. Of his 100 pitches, 67 went for strikes.