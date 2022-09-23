Reese McGuire Crushes Home Run, Gives Red Sox Lead At Yankee Stadium

NESN Logo Sign In

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was the topic of conversation entering Thursday’s matchup against Boston, but Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire did his best to grab the headlines leaving the game.

In the top of the seventh inning, with the Yankees ahead 3-1, McGuire came off the bench to replace Connor Wong and look to give the Red Sox some life from the plate. 368 feet later, he gave them the lead.

After Triston Casas hit a solo home run to kick off the inning before Kiké Hernández would single and Yu Change would draw a walk to put two men on for McGuire. Up 0-2 in the count, Yankees reliever Clark Schmidt hung a slider that McGuire would crush into the short porch in right.

Triston set the tone. pic.twitter.com/7ChD1v8BKy — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 23, 2022

McGuire’s home run was the second of his Red Sox career, highlighting a four-run frame.