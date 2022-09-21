Robert Griffin III Thinks It’s Already Time For Tom Brady To Call Rob Gronkowski

NESN Logo Sign In

The season is only two games old for the Buccaneers, but ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III believes he has seen enough out of Tom Brady and Tampa Bay’s offense that it’s already time for the 45-year-old quarterback to pick up the phone.

Exactly who does Griffin want Brady to call? One of Brady’s most trusted targets during his career.

“Tom Brady and the Bucs have to lure Rob Gronkowski out of retirement,” Griffin tweeted on Wednesday. “The Bucs only have 3 catches for 20 yards from their Tight Ends this season. Brady needs his guy back so he can attack the middle of the field like we are accustomed to seeing him do.”

This seemed like a plausible scenario when Gronkowski announced his retirement from the NFL for a second time in June. Even Gronkowski’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, thought the four-time Super Bowl champion could be persuaded by Brady at some point this season to throw the shoulder pads back on and return to the gridiron.

The Buccaneers offense has sputtered through the first two games by putting up pedestrian numbers. Tampa Bay’s attack has only recorded two touchdown drives with Brady only completing 59% (36-of-61) of his passes for 402 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Tight ends Cameron Brate and Cade Otton haven’t come anywhere close to matching the type of production Gronkowski produced last season. Brady targeted the hulking tight end 89 times with Gronkowski hauling in 55 receptions for 802 yards and six touchdowns.

While Griffin wants Brady to reach out to Gronkowski, it still might be a little early for that, especially with the Buccaneers out to a 2-0 start despite the team’s offensive struggles.