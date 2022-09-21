Jakobi Meyers Injury: Latest Update On Patriots Wideout’s Status

NESN Logo Sign In

An injury kept the New England Patriots’ top wide receiver off the practice field Wednesday.

Jakobi Meyers was present for the start of practice but was listed as “did not participate” on the Patriots’ official injury report. He exited the field to undergo tests on his injured right knee, according to a report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Giardi.

Those tests reportedly revealed “nothing significant,” but Meyers’ practice absence is a concerning development for New England’s offense. He’s led the team in receptions in both games this season and is tied for 11th in the NFL in catches through two weeks.

The 25-year-old — whom running back Damien Harris called “Mr. Clutch” after Sunday’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers — has been the most consistent and reliable target for quarterback Mac Jones, catching four passes on six targets for 55 yards in Week 1 and nine of 16 targets for 95 yards in Week 2. Six of those catches have come on third down, with five moving the chains and the sixth going for 24 yards on third-and-26.

Meyers initially suffered his injury during the Patriots’ preseason finale and has been playing with a large brace ever since. His status for Sunday’s home opener against the Baltimore Ravens “will be determined later in the week,” Rapoport and Giardi reported.

DeVante Parker, Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne and Lil’Jordan Humphrey round out the Patriots’ receiving corps. They also have Tre Nixon, Lynn Bowden and Laquon Treadwell on the practice squad and Tyquan Thornton on injured reserve.