Serena Williams Laughed Off This Question After Upset US Open Win

NESN Logo Sign In

Many thought Serena Williams’ farewell tour would come to an end Wednesday evening in New York.

The tennis icon herself had other plans.

Williams, who last month announced she would “evolve away from tennis” after the US Open, advanced in the major tournament with a second-round win over Anett Kontaveit, the No. 2 women’s tennis player in the world by WTA rankings. The 40-year-old Williams, who won her opening-round match in straight sets, took down the 26-year-old Kontaveit 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-2 and earned the opportunity to play again Friday at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles winner held an on-court interview moments after one of her most impressive victories in recent years. Williams was asked if she’s surprised herself with how she’s risen to the occasion this week.

“I mean, I’m just Serena, you know?” Williams said after an earnest chuckle that drew a collective stadium-wide laugh from the sold-out crowd.

The next two days will be very busy for Williams, who will team up with her sister, Venus, for a doubles match Thursday at 7 p.m. ET against Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova. Serena will return to singles play Friday when she meets Ajla Tomljanovi? for a third-round clash.