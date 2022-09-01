How Julian Edelman Reacted To Dolphins Fan Saying He Has ‘Punchable’ Face

NESN Logo Sign In

Julian Edelman apparently still lives rent-free in the heads of Miami Dolphins fans.

During one of Miami’s preseason games, a Dolphins fan was asked to identify the NFL player with the most “punchable face.” His answer: Edelman, who retired in 2021 after a decorated career with the New England Patriots.

“Most punchable face? Julian Edelman,” the fan said. “I know he’s retired, bro, but f–k that guy, for sure. F–k him.”

Here’s how Edelman reacted Wednesday night:

The bad news for that fan is there’s a non-zero chance he’ll have to suffer through seeing Edelman back on the field in the near future.

The Patriots legend sure sounds like someone who’s considering coming out of retirement. Whether the 36-year-old ultimately pulls the trigger is anyone’s guess, as is whether he’d do so to return to the Patriots.