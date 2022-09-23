Stephen A. Smith, Malika Andrews Have Heated Exchange On ‘First Take’

NESN Logo Sign In

Malika Andrews has had it with Stephen A. Smith and what he thinks about the Ime Udoka situation.

The ESPN personalities were on “First Take” Friday and continued to spew nonsense about the woman or women allegedly involved in Udoka’s inappropriate relationship with a Boston Celtics staffer.

Udoka was suspended for violating multiple team guidelines (notice that’s plural), and Smith was hellbent on making sure everyone knew he wanted the unnamed woman to be be named, or at least be punished, for her part in everything, too.

“It said, in the numerous news reports, that it was a consensual relationship and violated an organizational policy. So only he is in violation of a company policy?” Smith said on the program. “The woman who elected to have a consensual relationship with him is not in violation? He gets to get mentioned and put on front street? We don’t know who she is.”

Let’s clear a few things up before we jump into what Andrews responded with.

While we still don’t have all the details regarding what exactly happened, even after Friday’s press conference with Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck and president of basketball operations Brad Stevens, what we do know is that a law firm was brought in to handle the investigation before the C’s decided on a punishment they believe was warranted.

Also, if the relationship wasn’t disclosed then we’re looking at a power imbalance within the workplace. If Udoka was having a relationship with a staffer — although consensual — dating a subordinate is a big no-no. And at the end of the day, the Celtics still are a business.