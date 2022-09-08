Wait, What? All-Pro Defender Texted Rams In Search For 2022 Job

NESN Logo Sign In

Job searches are never easy, even if you’re the best in the world at what you do.

Bobby Wagner, a six-time All-Pro linebacker and former Super Bowl champion, found out what unemployed life was like the hard way this offseason — eventually leading to a series of confusing texts.

Speaking with Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times, Wagner said he chose to send texts out to prospective employers this offseason to let them know he would be representing himself in contract negotiations. Understandably, those texts came as a shock to many.

“Everybody thought it was a fake,” Wagner said, as transcribed by Klein.

“I think he signed off as Bwagz,” Rams general manager Les Snead said, “and I’m like, ‘OK, is this real?’ “

The tactic was certainly unique, but it worked out well for Wagner. The 32 year old negotiated a five-year, $50 million contract with the Rams worth up $65 million total with incentives after being released by the Seattle Seahawks earlier in the offseason. Now, Wagner will take over the middle of the defending Super Bowl champion defense when the Rams take on the Buffalo Bills to open up the NFL season Thursday night, while his former teammates slum it up with Geno Smith or Drew Lock at quarterback.