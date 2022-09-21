Watch Chris Buescher Add Winner’s Sticker To No. 17 Car After Bristol Win

NESN Logo Sign In

Fresh off his win at the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, Chris Buescher added an accessory to his No. 17 car.

Buescher stuck the winner’s sticker from his big-time victory on Saturday night on his car, maybe to serve as a reminder to himself, or to other drivers, what he accomplished at the historic track.

Buescher unveiled the new sticker on his car via Twitter on Wednesday and said, “Time for No. 2,” while adding in a thumbs up.

New sticker on the 17 ? pic.twitter.com/RhbQwHn7E9 — Christopher Buescher (@Chris_Buescher) September 21, 2022

It was a small way for Buescher to continue to celebrate as it was a marquee win for him and Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing.

“This is so special, this team does such a good job,” Buescher said, per FOX Sports’ Ryan Gaydos. “It’s special to get RFK into victory lane for the first time.”

After notching his second career victory, Buescher looks to try to get back in the winner’s circle at the NASCAR Cup Series Race at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday.