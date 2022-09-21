Patriots Injury Report: Top Wideout Sits Out Ahead Of Ravens Game

The New England Patriots were down an important player on each side of the ball at their first practice of Week 3.
No. 1 wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and starting safety Kyle Dugger were present for the start of Wednesday’s practice but were listed as “did not participate” on the Patriots’ injury report. Both are dealing with knee injuries, with Dugger’s knocking him out of last week’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Meyers has led New England in receptions in both games this season, catching four for 55 yards in Week 1 and nine for 95 yards in Week 2. He’s tied for 11th in the NFL in receptions through two weeks and has been the most consistent and reliable target for quarterback Mac Jones.
NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Giardi reported Meyers underwent tests on his knee Wednesday that showed “nothing significant.” His status for Sunday’s matchup with the Baltimore Ravens “will be determined later in the week.”
Dugger is an athletic and versatile playmaker for New England’s defense and played a key role in containing Lamar Jackson in the Patriots’ 2020 upset of Baltimore. The Patriots will face Jackson again this week in their home opener, so Dugger’s status bears monitoring.
Six Patriots players were limited in Wednesday’s practice, per the team:
S Joshuah Bledsoe – Groin
DB Cody Davis – Calf
DL Davon Godchaux – Back
LB Raekwon McMillan – Thumb
DL DaMarcus Mitchell – Knee
S Adrian Phillips – Ribs
Davis, Godchaux and Mitchell were new additions to the injury report. McMillan was not spotted during the open media portion of practice.
The Ravens listed 13 players on their first injury report of Week 3, including Jackson, who was limited with an elbow ailment. Jackson wore a padded sleeve on his throwing arm Wednesday, but head coach John Harbaugh announced he will play Sunday.
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DE Calais Campbell – Not Injury Related / Rest
WR Devin Duvernay – Concussion
OLB Justin Houston – Not Injury Related / Rest
CB Marlon Humphrey – Groin
CB Marcus Peters – Not Injury Related / Rest
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
QB Lamar Jackson – Right Elbow
TE Isaiah Likely – Groin
WR James Proche II – Groin
T Ronnie Stanley – Ankle
DB Brandon Stephens – Quad
CB Damarion Williams – Ankle
FULL PARTICIPATION
RB J.K. Dobbins – Knee
DT Travis Jones – Knee
Kickoff on Sunday at Gillette Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET.