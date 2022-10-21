Aaron Boone Really Blamed Open Roof For Yankees’ Game 2 ALCS Loss

Aaron Boone may have made the weirdest and worst excuse for the Yankees losing a ballgame.

New York fell 2-0 in its American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros on Thursday night at Minute Maid Park. The Yankees have struggled mightily in the two games, striking out a whopping 17 times in Game 1 and 13 times in Game 2.

But it wasn’t the strikeouts or being unable to score with runners in scoring position that Boone thinks led to the 3-2 loss. It was the roof at Minute Maid Park being open.

Yes, the roof. Not leaving five men on base and not going 1-for-4 with runners in scoring position.

In the top of the eighth inning down a run, Aaron Judge came to the plate with a man on. Judge launched the ball to right field, but Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker reeled it in at the wall to end the threat.

“Who would have thought, I think the roof open kind of killed us,” Boone told reporters, per SNY. ‘I think it’s a 390(-foot) ball. … I didn’t think he smoked it like a no-doubter, but it felt like his homers to right.”

"I think the roof open kind of killed us. I think it's a 390' [foot] ball."



Aaron Boone thinks the roof open at Minute Maid Park tonight played an impact on Aaron Judge's flyout in the 8th inning pic.twitter.com/ouhUcgIqwN — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) October 21, 2022

Bold of Boone to say that when, according to MLB.com’s Sarah Lang, Boone’s flyout would be a home run in just one ballpark: Yankee Stadium. No wonder he thought it felt like one of Judge’s home runs hit to right field. Not to mention the Astros also were playing in the same conditions.