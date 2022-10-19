AEW’s Hangman Adam Page Concussed After Scary In-Ring Mishap With Jon Moxley

AEW’s Hangman Adam Page was on the wrong end of an unfortunate mistake Tuesday night, leading to one of the scariest scenes pro wrestling has seen in a while.

The former AEW champion was concussed on AEW’s flagship show, “Dynamite,” after a lariat from current champion Jon Moxley. Page was spent spinning through the air and landed on his face, though it’s hard to say where exactly he suffered the injury.

(You can watch the sequence of events here.)

AEW referee Paul Turner quickly realized something was wrong and checked on Page before signaling the problem. As a result, AEW ringside doctor Michael Sampson, quickly entered the ring to assess the situation and the match obviously was cut short.

The match was the main event of the night, and since it ended early, it put AEW in the weird position of having to fill the remaining TV time on TBS. Cameras eventually cut to the announcing crew as Page received medical attention. A ringside fan video posted to YouTube showed Moxley and Turner in the middle of the ring on a knee with their arm around each other as Page was helped by medical personnel.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I hope and pray that Cowboy Hangman Page recovers to 100%, can walk again, can talk again, can play with his little baby again and come perform for all you fans again,” Moxley said on the microphone inside the arena. “But this is a dangerous game that we play. You’ve gotta have guts to play it. You’ve gotta risk it all to play it. You’ve gotta put every single thing on the line every time you step into this ring if you want to be successful in professional wrestling.”

After the show, AEW posted an update that, all things considered, was quite positive.