Beats Working: Passport Issues Trap Giants Player In London

The New York Giants may soon be holding tryouts for a temporary punter.

Jamie Gillan is reportedly trapped in London following the Giants’ Week 5 game against the Green Bay Packers which was part of the NFL International Series. According to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo, the Scottish-born punter was unable to return with his team as he was dealing with passport issues. New York is expecting Gillan to be on a return flight Thursday, but will reportedly work out punters just in case.

Reporting with Garafolo, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero provided context on the issue.

“Gillan came to the U.S. on a NATO visa with his father, and that designation never got changed to a work visa when he entered the NFL,” Pelissero tweeted Tuesday night. “Not Gillan’s fault — just slipped through the cracks. With help from U.S. diplomats, Gillan now has a new passport and is headed home soon.”

Affectionately known as “The Scottish Hammer,” Gillan entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2019 as a member of the Cleveland Browns. Now in his fourth season, the 25-year-old is averaging 51.0 yards per punt.