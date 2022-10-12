Raiders Wideout Davante Adams Banned From Amusement Park

NESN Logo Sign In

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Devante Adams has endured disciplinary action for shoving a photographer following Monday’s Week 5 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. However, it wasn’t the NFL or the Raiders who penalized the five-time Pro Bowler.

On Tuesday, the well-known Kansas City amusement park, Worlds of Fun, supplied the 29-year-old with a permanent ban in an effort of holding Adams accountable for his actions.

“BREAKING: Davante Adams has been permanently banned from Worlds of Fun,” the park tweeted.

Projecting his frustration, as seen during the live ESPN broadcast, Adams pushed the man to the ground while making his way through the tunnel following a one-point loss at Arrowhead Stadium. As a result, the photographer filed a police report with the Kansas City Police Department.

During the contest, Adams finished with 124 receiving yards and two touchdowns off three receptions. The two touchdown catches served as the most Adams has recorded in a game this season while the yard total came second to his 141 amid Las Vegas’ Week 1 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers.

“That was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately,” Adams said in his apology.