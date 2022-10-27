Bill Belichick Finally Offers (Some) Clarity On Patriots QB Situation

FOXBORO, Mass. — Mac Jones was removed from the Patriots injury report Wednesday, meaning Bill Belichick really had nowhere to hide Thursday. New England’s head coach had to either confirm that Jones will start Sunday’s road game against the New York Jets, or leave open the possibility for performance, rather than health, to result in rookie Bailey Zappe getting a start at MetLife Stadium.

Plus, ESPN’s Field Yates on Wednesday definitively reported that Jones will start against the Jets.

So, how did Thursday’s news conference go? Well, Belichick offered some clarity on the matter, but he still found a way to leave the Patriots’ quarterback situation shrouded in mystery.

“Mac took full workload yesterday,” Belichick said. “I expect him to be fully available here for the game and ready to go. That’s really it for that.”

That means Jones will start in New York… right? At this point, we still weren’t totally sure.

A reporter then asked whether Belichick had to inform Jones that he’ll start or if it was understood given his practice workload.

“Yeah, I talked to all the quarterbacks,” Belichick said. “So, everybody knows where we’re at.”