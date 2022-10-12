Bill Belichick Praises ‘Tough’ Jacoby Brissett Ahead Of Patriots-Browns

FOXBORO, Mass. — Jacoby Brissett will start against his former Patriots team in Week 6 when New England visits the Cleveland Browns.

Brissett appeared in three games for the Patriots and made two starts during his lone 2016 season under Bill Belichick before being traded to the Indianapolis Colts in 2017. Now the quarterback will be opposite of the team that drafted him as he continues to fill in for the suspended Deshaun Watson.

The Browns are in second place in the AFC North with a 2-3 record with Brissett completing 64% of his passes and throwing five touchdowns for 1,060 yards. Even though Brissett spent just one season with the Patriots, it was hard for Belichick to not praise him Wednesday afternoon.

“Big kid, strong arm. Tough. Smart,” Belichick said. “Does a good job with the system that they’re running. Doesn’t turn the ball over. Does a nice job of running the offense.”

Even though Belichick knows the Patriots need to be smart with Brissett on the field, the Browns offensive line and defense also is on his radar. Especially with Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney who Belichick said can “wreck the game on any play.”

“One of the better groups we’re going to see. … Defensively it’s really one word: fast,” Belichick said while noting the O-line is “very impressive.” “Everybody is fast.”

The Browns have lost two straight games and the Patriots look to win two in a row for the first time all season. As of Oct. 12, Cleveland is the three-point favorite. Kick off from FirstEnergy Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET.