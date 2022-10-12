If This Report Is True, How Should Patriots Proceed With Mac Jones?

Mac Jones reportedly has a “decent chance” of playing for the Patriots this Sunday in Cleveland.

But should he?

That very much is up for debate, especially when you factor in what ESPN’s Mike Reiss said about Jones during a Tuesday appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak & Bertrand” show.

“Here’s what I understand to be the truth,” Reiss said. “He’s a little more than halfway back in his rehab or process. So, I guess the question would be what number do you put it at that you’d be comfortable putting him out there? Let’s say what I believe to be the truth is the truth, and it’s, call it, 50 to 65 or 70 (percent) where he’s at. … Let’s go 50 to 60. To me, that’s way too early — way too early to come back.”

Reiss added: “But it wouldn’t shock me if he tries, because he cares. He wants his job. He sees someone else doing his job. … My gut tells me it’s too early.”

Of course, the calculus would change if Jones makes significant progress this week. He was a limited participant in New England’s practices last week and wasn’t ruled out for last Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions until just before kickoff at Gilette Stadium.