If This Report Is True, How Should Patriots Proceed With Mac Jones?

Mac Jones reportedly has a “decent chance” of playing for the Patriots this Sunday in Cleveland.
But should he?
That very much is up for debate, especially when you factor in what ESPN’s Mike Reiss said about Jones during a Tuesday appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak & Bertrand” show.
“Here’s what I understand to be the truth,” Reiss said. “He’s a little more than halfway back in his rehab or process. So, I guess the question would be what number do you put it at that you’d be comfortable putting him out there? Let’s say what I believe to be the truth is the truth, and it’s, call it, 50 to 65 or 70 (percent) where he’s at. … Let’s go 50 to 60. To me, that’s way too early — way too early to come back.”
Reiss added: “But it wouldn’t shock me if he tries, because he cares. He wants his job. He sees someone else doing his job. … My gut tells me it’s too early.”
Of course, the calculus would change if Jones makes significant progress this week. He was a limited participant in New England’s practices last week and wasn’t ruled out for last Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions until just before kickoff at Gilette Stadium.
However, if Jones’ recovery stays within the range that Reiss specified, it’s hard to imagine the Patriots putting him on the field against the Browns on Sunday.
The Patriots were 2-4 last season before going on a seven-game winning streak and — despite a late-season collapse – qualifying for the playoffs. New England this season is 2-3 through five games; so, it knows a loss in Cleveland wouldn’t end its season — especially with a relatively easy stretch of games on the horizon.
Plus, Bailey Zappe probably is capable of leading the Patriots to victory against the Browns despite Cleveland arguably having a more talented roster. New England still has a clear advantage in coaching.
That said, 3-3 would look and feel much better than 2-4. If Jones is borderline ready to return and New England doesn’t have much confidence in Zappe, you could argue for the Patriots pulling the trigger and going all out for a win Sunday.
As for Jones’ long-term job security, there’s no reason to believe he could be replaced by Zappe. But Brian Hoyer’s job is a different story.