Blake Griffin Praises ‘Off The Charts’ Intensity, Maturity From Celtics

NESN Logo Sign In

Newly signed Boston Celtics forward Blake Griffin had nothing but kind words to say following the second-to-last preseason contest, a 112-103 victory, against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday.

Griffin, who made his preseason debut in the game, scored seven points, grabbed nine rebounds, and totaled two assists in 16 minutes played. The 12-year veteran shot 1-for-6 from the field, knocking down one 3-point attempt and all four free throws.

Following the game, Griffin spoke with sideline reporter Abby Chin during NBC Sports Boston’s post-game coverage, offering a great deal of praise for his new team after just one preseason game and a few days’ worth of practices as a member of the Celtics.

“The intensity level and maturity of this group is off the charts,” Griffin said, as transcribed by Celtics reporter Taylor Snow. “Every day when we work, it’s intense. … These guys are locked in and nobody has to tell us to be locked in, and that’s refreshing.”

Teammate Marcus Smart — the longest-tenured Celtics player — had nothing but welcoming words when asked about the roster addition on Oct. 1.

“Love it,” Smart said. “He’s not above the rim anymore, but he still does great things. … It’s a great vet for some of these young guys to listen to.”

Griffin, now 33 years old, agreed to a one-year deal with the Celtics on Sept. 30 as a depth signing, addressing the Robert Williams III injury development, which has the big man out for 8-to-12 weeks, according to the team.