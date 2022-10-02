Brittany Mahomes Takes Issue With ‘Extremely Ignorant’ Opinion About Husband

NESN Logo Sign In

You’re not going to hear someone criticize Patrick Mahomes very often. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has a pretty sterling reputation both on and off the football field.

But a recent letter to the editor in The Kansas City Star painted the four-time Pro Bowl selection in a negative light, and Mahomes’ wife didn’t take kindly to it in the slightest.

An Illinois man wrote into the Star and took aim at the Chiefs signal-caller, claiming he doesn’t care about team success and only is interested in how he looks. Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, caught wind of the opinion letter and proceeded to voice her displeasure on Twitter.

“Y’all are extremely ignorant for this,” Brittany tweeted. “Kansas City doesn’t do this to it’s people, what a joke you guys are.”

The opinion is pretty ludicrous, as there’s really been nothing since Mahomes’ first season as a starter that’s suggested he isn’t a team-first player. Mrs. Mahomes also has never hesitated to publicly defend her husband, so her tweet shouldn’t come as much of a surprise.

As for the superstar QB himself, Mahomes will try to lead the Chiefs to a primetime win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night at Raymond James Stadium.