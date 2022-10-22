Bruins Notes: Boston’s Power Play Comes Through At Perfect Time

BOSTON — The Bruins went down to the wire but took home a win against the Wild at TD Garden.

Boston beat Minnesota 4-3 after closing out the game in overtime. This was the second time Boston went into the overtime period in as many games.

Taylor Hall scored the game-winning goal in the extra period with 11 seconds to spare.

“I thought that was our best team identity game with and without the puck,” head coach Jim Montgomery said. “We’re very clean with how we wanted to execute, breakouts, (offensive) zone play, neutral zone play, and conversely, out checking was very good. I know penalties got us into trouble. Unfortunately, we gave up a lead, but I thought we played the right way to end the game. Our goaltender was good, and our stars made it happen in the end.”

Montgomery also added it was the Bruins’ “best game of the season.”

When asked if he agrees with his head coach’s sentiment of Saturday being the best game they played, Hall added: “Yeah, I think all three zones, with the exception of power play, we were really good tonight. We were all over them, and that’s a really good team over there, ton of good players. They have a lot of depth throughout their lineup, and we were able to smother them a lot, a lot of O-zone time. It wasn’t just a rush game for us. It was a lot of plays down low, and in all of our lines, all our (defense), you can see that they had a lot of contributions and a lot of guys playing well.”

As Hall noted, the one area of improvement for the Bruins is the power play. They were 1-for-5 with a man advantage, but Nick Foligno’s first period goal came seconds after the power play ended. The one successful power play opportunity came at the right time with Hall’s overtime goal.