Bruins Notes: Keith Kinkaid Impresses Despite Small Blemish Vs. Devils

NESN Logo Sign In

The regular season draws near with two preseason games left, and the Bruins hope to clean some things up before the season-opener against the Washington Capitals on Oct. 12.

Boston fell short to the New Jersey Devils, 1-0, at Prudential Center on Monday night. There were very few takeaways from the game as the Bruins appeared to want to get a look at a potential third or fourth line.

“Well, today, I think, was a hard game to judge by,” head coach Montgomery said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “I thought we gave up too much time and space all over the ice — all 200 feet — offensive zone, neutral zone and our D zone. I don’t think by today’s game you can say that they’re buying into it.”

Despite that, there were some positives to take away from the game. Starting goaltender Keith Kinkaid had a solid outing despite the one goal given up, which could be attributed to more of the Devils taking advantage of a shift change from Boston at the right time. The Bruins only gave up one shot on goal in the last 14 and a half minutes of the game.

Those minutes were without Kinkaid, who left the game due to an apparent injury, but former Bruins goaltender and NESN analyst Andrew Raycroft noted in postgame coverage it could have been a cramp, especially with Kinkaid coming out of the game with a smile. Kinkaid saved 19 of the Devils’ 20 shots and made a case to be the third goaltender behind Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman.

Montgomery also highlighted other players he felt had good outings Monday.

“I thought Dan Renouf had a real good game. I liked (Jakub) Lauko up front,” Montgomery said. “I thought there was a lot of guys that did some things well, and unfortunately, we were a little bit slow compared to them in transition offense and defense.”