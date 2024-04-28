After excelling in Boston’s Game 3 win in Toronto last Wednesday, Jeremy Swayman made it clear he did not want to rest and hoped he would stay in the Bruins net.

At the time, the request might have felt a tad ambitious. After all, Swayman had not started consecutive games for the Black and Gold since late February. But when Boston took the Scotiabank Arena ice for pregame warmups Saturday evening, the 2024 All-Star was the first B’s netminder out there.

The decision paid off and then some for Jim Montgomery and company. Swayman was excellent again, turning away 24 of the 25 shots he saw from the Maple Leafs in Game 4. Those strong efforts in between the pipes helped the visitors earn a 3-1 win and put Toronto on the brink of elimination in the rivals’ best-of-seven series.

After the Bruins’ second straight win, Swayman was asked how it felt to have Montgomery keep him in the lineup for such an important tilt.

“I was really grateful,” Swayman told reporters, per a team-provided video. “I was really grateful and excited to go back to Boston now.”

While Swayman clearly was appreciative of the nod, he might not have been surprised by the decision. As Montgomery revealed after Game 4, the Bruins’ plan all along was to ride the hot hand after both Swaymand and teammate Linus Ullmark made at least one postseason start.

With that in mind, Swayman figures to be in net for Boston when it tries to close out the series Tuesday night. While Montgomery didn’t reveal as much Saturday night, it would be tough to keep Swayman off the ice against the Maple Leafs, a team he beat in seven straight head-to-head matchups.

NESN’s complete coverage of Game 5 will begin at 6 p.m. ET.