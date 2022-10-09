Bruins Wrap: Boston’s Comeback Bid Falls Short In Preseason Finale

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins closed out their preseason play in losing fashion, falling 5-3 to the New Jersey Devils at TD Garden on Saturday.

The Bruins finished their preseason at 3-3, while the Devils finished at 5-2.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Bruins kicked off their latest preseason contest with a slow offensive start on the ice.

Boston, who totaled five goals in their previous game against the New York Rangers, opened up their night with seven shots on goal to New Jersey’s 15 in the first period.

However, in the second period, the Bruins began to pick things up.

After failing to capitalize on their first power play in the second period with only two shots on goal, the Bruins got on the scoreboard with a game-tying goal from David Pastr?ák. The 26-year-old, entering his ninth NHL campaign with Boston, also scored on Wednesday versus the Rangers. The Bruins overall were much more aggressive and had nearly a polar opposite offensive approach following the game’s opening period. Entering the third period, the Bruins trailed the Devils, 21-20, in shots on goal and on the scoreboard, 2-1.