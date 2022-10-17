Charles Barkley TNT Contract: Reported Details Of Jaw-Dropping New Deal

The “Inside the NBA” crew is sticking together for the foreseeable future, as Warner Bros. Discovery Sports announced Monday it has reached long-term agreements with all four members of the popular TNT studio show: Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal.

Although specific terms were not announced, the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reported Monday that Barkley’s 10-year contract is worth in excess of $100 million and could approach $200 million if he fulfills the entire deal.

“Barkley currently has three years left on a contract that pays him $10 million per season. His current contract coincides with TNT’s agreement with the NBA deal expiring after the 2024-25 season,” Marchand wrote. “If Turner were not to keep the NBA, Barkley could potentially own rights to go work for another network or a digital platform, if Amazon or Apple or others are involved.”

Sources told Marchand that Barkley also will produce documentaries and other projects with his production company, Round Mound Media, as part of his continued partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery, TNT’s corporate parent.

“We’re all a big family — Ernie, Kenny and Shaquille are brothers to me — and I wouldn’t still be here if it wasn’t for them and all the amazing people who work on our show,” Barkley said Monday in a press release. “I’m not gonna lie, though, this is a life-altering deal … and I’m blessed to be able to do live television for a living.”

Barkley, an 11-time NBA All-Star, joined TNT in 2000. There was some chatter over the summer about him potentially joining LIV Golf on a big-money contract, but he ultimately stayed put with Turner Sports.

Barkley will turn 60 in February. It’s unclear when he plans to retire from TV, but basketball fans can enter the 2022-23 season knowing one of the staples of their viewing experience is remaining intact.