Charles Barkley Won’t Join LIV Golf, Will Remain With TNT

Charles Barkley won’t be joining LIV Golf after all.

The “Inside The NBA” TNT personality ended talks with LIV Golf after having conversations for the last few weeks, Barkley told the New York Post.

“I want to thank Greg Norman and LIV for their interest in me,” Barkley told the Post. “I wish those guys great success and nothing but the best. But, in my best interest, and being fair to Turner — because Turner and basketball have given me every single thing in my life — It is best for me to move on and I’m staying with Turner for the rest of my TV career.”

Barkley told ESPN that he never received a formal offer.

The 59-year-old said he would give LIV Golf a deadline and made it clear it was about the money after watching the organization dish out $200 million to Phil Mickelson.

The organization has received a slew of backlash since arriving on the scene in 2021, some of which Barkley called “selective outrage.” LIV Has targeted just about every big name on the PGA Tour, including Tiger Woods, but he turned down the deal.

Barkley will remain with TNT as he prepares for another NBA season of entertaining fans.