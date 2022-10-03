Hear Chase Elliott’s In-Car Radio Call From Talladega Win

Elliott's win takes the pressure off with an elimination race looming

by

1 hours ago

Chase Elliott looked unbeatable during the NASCAR Cup Series regular season, but the playoffs have been a different story. Thankfully for the No. 9 Chevrolet team, Elliott has done just enough at just the right time during the postseason to keep his championship hopes alive.

Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway was one such instance, as Elliott outdueled Ryan Blaney in the final laps to win the YellaWood 500. The victory takes the pressure off Elliott heading into next week’s elimination race at Charlotte Motor Speedway and resurrected the Hendrick Motorsports driver’s hopes of a second Cup title.

Elliott made all the right moves on a late-race restart, thanks to expert guidance by his spotter, Eddie D’Hondt, as heard in the in-car radio call.

Elliott and the No. 9 now cruise into Charlotte to tackle the ROVAL. Given Elliott’s dominance on road courses throughout his career, the championship aspirations that appeared to be on life support a week ago could suddenly be resurrected in a very real way with another good showing.

More NASCAR:

Hear Chase Elliott’s In-Car Radio Call From Talladega Win
New England Patriots tackle Isaiah Wynn
Previous Article

Bill Belichick Expertly Swats Question About Isaiah Wynn Benching
New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones
Next Article

Patriots Rookie Class Makes Strong Statement In Loss To Packers

Picked For You

Related