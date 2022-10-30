Devin McCourty Picks Off Two Atrocious Zach Wilson Passes

If you were looking for terrific quarterback play Sunday, here’s hoping you tuned into a game other than the Week 8 matchup between the Patriots and the Jets.

Mac Jones didn’t do much of anything to help New England in its high-pressure trip to the Meadowlands. Fortunately for the sophomore signal-caller, his counterpart was markedly worse. Zach Wilson tossed three interceptions through three-plus quarters at MetLife Stadium, with a pair served on a silver platter for Devin McCourty.

McCourty’s first pick on the afternoon came on an apparent throwaway attempt from Wilson. The 23-year-old was exceptionally lazy with the football and/or didn’t see McCourty lurking as he gave up on the play, and the veteran safety made Wilson pay by getting his arms around the football and sneaking his knee inside the boundary.

McCourty also was the beneficiary of one of Wilson’s worst passes on the season to date. Once again facing pressure from the Patriots’ pass rush, the BYU product heaved the ball downfield in the vicinity of tight end Tyler Conklin, who was surrounded by four New England defenders. McCourty returned the interception 36 yards and set the stage for a Nick Folk field goal that stretched the visitors’ lead to 22-10

Should the Patriots hold on and get back in the win column, they’ll owe Wilson a ton of thanks for improving to .500 on the season.