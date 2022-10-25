Ex-Red Sox Managerial Candidate Reportedly Hired By Marlins

On Tuesday, the Miami Marlins reportedly filled their vacant spot at the managerial position, hiring one former Boston Red Sox candidate.

Skip Schumaker, who formerly played 11 seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, Cincinnati Reds, and Los Angeles Dodgers, is the next man up for Marlins skipper, according to The Miami Herald’s Craig Mish.

The 43-year-old replaces Don Mattingly after mutually agreeing to part ways with the Marlins following his seven-year stint with the organization.

BREAKING : The Miami Marlins are hiring Skip Schumaker as their next Manager per source. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) October 25, 2022

Schumaker was formerly interviewed for the Red Sox skipper position, as MassLive’s Chris Cotillo noted.

This, of course, didn’t fall into fruition two seasons ago when the Red Sox re-named current skipper Alex Cora, entering the 2021 season — which led to Boston’s American League Championship Series appearance run, falling two games short to the Houston Astros.

The Marlins, on the other hand, are fresh off an underwhelming season in 2022.