Giants’ Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney Struggling To Shed Bust Label

The New York Giants are off to a hot start in 2022-23, compiling a 5-1 record through their first six weeks under first-year head coach Brian Daboll. It hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows down at the Meadowlands, however.

Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney entered this season as two players many believed would be of great importance toward any potential Giants success. New York has paid a hefty price for each receiver after all, drafting Toney with the 20th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and signing Golladay to a four-year, $72 million contract prior to 2021 season. The duo arrived to New York together, and have seemingly taken the same path toward a bust designation.

The two combined for 76 catches for 941 yards and zero touchdowns in 2021 as the Giants finished dead last in the NFC East with a 4-13 record. That was enough to get former head coach Joe Judge and general manager Dave Gettleman fired, with New York bringing in a new regime prior to this season. Those who were hopeful could have viewed Golladay and Toney’s middling first season as first-year jitters, but amid a remarkable turnaround, things have only gotten worse.

Through six weeks in 2022, Golladay and Toney have combined to post four catches for 22 yards. The duo has played in just two games together, with Toney missing each of the Giants’ last four games with a hamstring injury while Golladay has been out with a knee injury for the past couple of weeks. Both players remained out of practice on Wednesday, signaling they could each be out for another game when New York takes on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

At this point, it looks as though Golladay is too far gone for the Giants. The 28-year-old admitted to being confused over his usage earlier this season, with Daboll saying he was glad to hear of such frustration out of the high-priced signing. That dynamic very clearly is not working, as Golladay has missed more games than he’s played since then, even refusing to rule out a possible trade request.

Toney is different. Injuries have been the main issue for him, but that has been the case going back to his days at Florida. As the Giants continue to find success, despite relying on Daniel Jones along with a misfit cast of wide receivers and the oft-injured Saquon Barkley, there really isn’t a reason to force the issue with Golladay or Toney. Which, in turn, will make it nearly impossible to shed their labels as busts.