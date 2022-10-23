Giants’ Rookie Tight End Sustains Gruesome Eye Injury Vs. Jaguars

Almost everything has gone right for the Giants thus far this NFL season, but New York caught a tough blow Sunday afternoon in Jacksonville.

Daniel Bellinger needed to be carted off TIAA Bank Field late in the second quarter due to a brutal eye injury. After catching a pass from Daniel Jones on a curl route, Bellinger had his eye poked by fellow rookie Devin Lloyd as the Jaguars linebacker brought down the Giants tight end. Bellinger immediately put his hands on his facemask and stayed down on his knees until he received medical attention.

With his helmet removed on the cart, Bellinger could be seen on FOX airwaves with a very swollen eye and blood on his jersey. New York quickly ruled the 22-year-old out for the remainder of the Week 7 game and informed the public that he would receive further evaluation at a local hospital.

Bellinger, a San Diego State product who was the 112th pick in this year’s draft, was playing in only the sixth game of his young NFL career. The 6-foot-5, 253-pound tight end caught 15 passes for 139 yards with two touchdowns across his first five outings with the Giants.

If Bellinger is forced to miss extended time, Chris Myarick and Tanner Hudson are internal options to fill the void at tight end. New York also has Lawrence Cager on the practice squad.