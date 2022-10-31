How Patriots Celebrated Bill Belichick Passing George Halas On Wins List

Bill Belichick now has sole possession of second place on the NFL’s all-time wins list.

Sunday’s 22-17 victory over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium was the 325th of Belichick’s career, including playoffs, moving him past Chicago Bears legend George Halas. He now trails only Don Shula, who won a record 347 games from 1963 to 1995.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft visited the postgame locker room to present Belichick with a game ball, saying he’s “pretty proud also that 288 of those 325 wins came in the last 23 years with the Patriots.”

Belichick downplayed the accomplishment — as he did when speaking with reporters a short while later — saying the credit goes to the players.

“I told you, it’s the truth now: Players win them,” Belichick told the team. “Players win them. Players win games. I’m glad we have a lot of good players on this team.”

After his remarks, longtime co-captain Devin McCourty rushed in to douse Belichick with two water bottles while his teammates cheered.

Two special moments for two incredible milestones.



Inside the locker room during today?s game ball presentations. pic.twitter.com/nSYh6W93Q3 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 31, 2022

Several Patriots players saluted Belichick during their postgame news conferences, with quarterback Mac Jones offering “huge congratulations.”