How Stephon Gilmore Reacted To Terry McLaurin’s Result-Altering Catch

All things considered, Washington Commanders wideout Terry McLaurin made arguably one of the best catches of the NFL season Sunday in the final minute against the Indianapolis Colts.

McLaurin ripped away the football from Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore, hauling in a 33-yard completion from Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke as Washington faced a six-point deficit with 30 seconds remaining. The play at the goal line set up Heinicke’s 1-yard rushing touchdown on the next play, helping the Commanders beat the Colts 17-16 after the heroics of McLaurin.

Gilmore, who was in coverage for what very well could appear on the next rendition of “You Got Mossed,” shouldered the blame for the defeat given his inability to make the crucial play.

“We just didn’t play well in situational football,” Gilmore told reporters, per Colts.com writer Andrew Walker. “I’ve got to make that play. No matter how long it (develops), I still gotta make that play.”

Gilmore added: “It’s tough, because we have control over it, and we didn’t make the plays. Like I said, we didn’t step up in the situation when we needed to. They made two chunk plays at the end of the game when I felt like we could’ve stopped them, but we didn’t. So that’s what it came down to.”

Heinecke, as Gilmore referenced, also completed a 12-yard pass to Curtis Samuel on fourth-and-1 before a 21-yard connection to Cam Sims on the play before McLaurin’s reception.